Machine guns and ammo found in home of far-right activist

Seven people linked to far-right soldier Jürgen Conings, who died in 2021, have been sentenced for violating weapons laws.

Conings made headlines in 2021 after stealing heavy weaponry from a military base in Bourg-Léopold, Limburg, and subsequently disappearing.

He held extreme-right views and had threatened virologist Marc Van Ranst - the man behind many of the calls related to Belgium’s coronavirus lockdown measures. Authorities launched an investigation and started a manhunt to track him down.

His body was later discovered by cyclists in the Hoge Kempen National Park following an extensive search effort. An examination of his smartphone revealed exchanges with far-right figures on online forums, where he called for violent, armed actions.

This led authorities to a suspect identified as F.D. Several weapons, including machine guns and large quantities of ammunition, were uncovered in F.D.'s home. However, no concrete evidence of a planned attack was found.

Prosecutors charged seven suspects with violations of weapons laws. Defence lawyers argued that the weapons were mostly old and not intended for use.

The sentences handed down included a 150-hour community service sentence for F.D., with two others receiving 120 and 175 hours of community service. Two suspects received suspended prison sentences of two years and 15 months respectively. The remaining two were fined €800 each.

