Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on bus

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 7:15 p.m., an individual committed a knife attack on a TEC bus in Marcinelle – line 18 – Jumet-Charleroi-Châtelet. The perpetrator boarded at the "Châtelet Ecoles" stop and sat at the back of the bus. A few stops later, the victim boarded and sat next to him. The perpetrator quickly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly. The perpetrator then got off at the "Detombay" bus stop on Chaussée de Philippeville in Marcinelle, located opposite the Delhaize supermarket and McDonald's. He fled in an unknown direction. The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 1.80 meters tall, and of slim build. He has a pale complexion, an emaciated face, and a light goatee. At the time of the incident, he was wearing gray work trousers with pockets, a red stripe, and a white stripe, a black Adidas jacket with a thin white stripe down the sleeves, and a black bucket hat with a textured fabric. He was carrying a black shoulder bag. As part of this investigation, the police are seeking any valuable witnesses who were on the bus at the time of the assault or who were at the Châtelet-Écoles bus stop on November 1st at 7:04 PM. Discretion is assured.