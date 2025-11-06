Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on bus

Police are launching an appeal for witnesses on Thursday following a knife attack that took place on 1 November on a TEC bus in Marcinelle, on line 18 (Jumet-Charleroi-Châtelet).
According to police, the incident occurred around 7.15pm. A man boarded the bus at the Châtelet Ecoles stop and sat at the back. A few stops later, the victim sat next to him. The suspect then reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly.
The man got off at the Detombay bus stop on the Chaussée de Philippeville in Marcinelle, opposite a Delhaize supermarket and a McDonald's restaurant, before fleeing in an unknown direction.
He is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, slim, approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a pale complexion, an emaciated face, and a light goatee. He was wearing gray work trousers with pockets and red and white stripes, a black Adidas jacket with a thin white stripe on the sleeves, a black waffle-weave bucket hat, and carrying a black shoulder bag.
As part of this investigation, the police are seeking witnesses who were on the bus at the time of the attack or who were at the Châtelet Ecoles bus stop on 1 November at around 7pm.
Any information can be provided via email at avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or by calling the toll-free number 0800 30 300. This appeal for witnesses can be viewed on the website www.police.be.