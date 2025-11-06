Man allegedly threatened landlady with a handgun after she asked him to leave her home

A man has been arrested for making armed threats against a 76-year-old woman in Louvain-la-Neuve, the Walloon Brabant prosecutor’s office reported on Thursday afternoon.
The victim, who resides on Avenue des Chevreuils, filed a complaint with the local police on Wednesday.
She had been hosting the suspect, a 50-year-old man of no fixed address, for some time, but recently asked him to leave her home.
However, the man refused to leave and allegedly brandished a handgun, threatening the woman.
Following the incident, the suspect was detained on the order of the prosecutor’s office and placed under the authority of an investigating judge.