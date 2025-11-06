Air traffic shut down over Gothenburg due to suspected drone

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga.

Air traffic over the Swedish city of Gothenburg has been disrupted from 6.00 p.m. on Thursday due to the suspected presence of drones, according to the Swedish aviation authority.

Several flights have been rerouted as a result. It is unclear whether one or multiple drones are involved.

The airspace will remain closed until the police gain more clarity on the situation, the authority said.

Incoming flights have been diverted to other airports, such as Copenhagen, and no departures are currently possible.

Meanwhile, drones were sighted near Brussels Airport on Tuesday evening, and a potential sighting was reported on Thursday evening, but not immediately confirmed.