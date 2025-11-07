Air traffic briefly halted at Liège Airport due to a drone

Illustration picture shows Liege airport in Grace-Hollogne. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

Air traffic at Liège Airport was halted on Friday morning due to the presence of a drone.

The disruption lasted around an hour before operations resumed at 8 am, according to the airport authorities.

The decision to suspend traffic was made by Skeyes, the air traffic control service, shortly before 7 am. Their procedures require a temporary stoppage whenever a drone is spotted in restricted zones around the airport.

On this occasion, a drone was reportedly seen near FedEx facilities. This marks the first daytime observation of a drone in the airport’s restricted airspace, an area already subject to frequent unauthorised drone activity around airports, military bases, and sensitive locations.

Liège Airport stated the interruption had minimal impact, causing a delay to only one flight.

Earlier in the week, flights at Liège Airport were halted due to drone sightings. On Tuesday and Thursday evening, operations were suspended temporarily for security reasons, with Thursday’s interruptions occurring multiple times between 9 pm and 1 am, affecting four flights in total.

Brussels Airport likewise reported a brief drone-related disruption at 9.20 pm on Thursday evening, temporarily suspending air traffic.

