Gambling bans in Belgium reach record numbers

A blackjack table during the opening gala of the Grand Casino Brussels. Credit: Belga / John Thys

The number of Belgians banned from gambling has reached a record high, with 194,108 individuals listed as of 1 November.

This figure includes 135,383 people on the official blacklist, an 8% increase in just ten months. Additionally, nearly 59,000 individuals face professional restrictions on gambling.

The rise is largely attributed to a surge in voluntary registrations to the blacklist. As of 1 January, there were 56,459 voluntary entries, which grew by 15% to 65,014 by November. This surpasses growth rates recorded in 2023 and 2024.

Other individuals on the list are subject to collective debt arrangements, which prevent them from participating in gambling activities.

Those on the blacklist are prohibited from gambling in casinos, betting shops, slot machine halls, and on licensed online platforms. However, they can still access National Lottery products, slot machines in bookstores and cafés, as well as foreign gambling websites and games.

