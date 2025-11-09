Moderate rain expected in coming days

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Sunday morning starts off with heavy cloud cover accompanied by mist and fog, but clearer skies are expected to gradually develop from the west as the day progresses, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The weather will remain mostly dry throughout Sunday, although a light, occasional shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will range from 9°C in the High Fens to 14°C in the far west.

On Sunday evening, broad clear spells will appear, followed by the development of high and later mid-level cloud cover. During the night, low clouds are expected to form south of the Sambre and Meuse valleys, possibly reducing visibility in the Ardennes highlands.

By Monday morning, clearer skies are anticipated, but cloud cover will gradually increase from the coast as the day goes on. By the afternoon, there will be a growing chance of rain in the west, although other areas are expected to stay largely dry. Rain will spread across the entire country by Monday evening and through the night. Temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with a moderate southerly wind.

Tuesday morning is likely to remain mostly cloudy with low clouds in many areas. Gradual clearing is expected in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range from 8°C in the High Fens to 13°C in Flanders, with a moderate south-westerly wind.

On Wednesday, the weather will stay dry with a mix of sunshine and high-level clouds. Relatively mild conditions for the season are forecast, with temperatures between 11°C and 15°C. The wind will blow moderately from the south.

