Millionth visitor honoured at Bruges' Provincial Court

The Provincial Court in Bruges celebrated its one millionth visitor on Sunday afternoon during a festive weekend marking its revitalisation.

The visitor, Hadia Stanekzai, an Afghan woman residing in Oedelem, Beernem, received a prize package presented by provincial deputy Bart Naeyaert. Among the prizes was an exclusive dinner for two in the balcony hall of the historic building.

The Provincial Court, a neo-Gothic landmark on Bruges’ Market Square, reopened in April 2024 following an extensive restoration and renovation. Since then, it has welcomed a million visitors.

To commemorate the milestone, the celebration featured various activities throughout the weekend. On Saturday morning, attendees participated in a walking tour focused on architect Louis Delacenserie’s vision for the building. This was followed by a traditional West Flanders lunch at the Hof café.

Sunday morning started with coffee and croissants for the first 50 guests at ‘Hofpraat,’ a panel discussion on the building’s future. Speakers included Bart Naeyaert, Li Li Chong, Michiel Hutsebaut, Jos Meheus, and Emma Verhaeghe. The Provincial Court now promotes itself as the “Home of West Flanders.”

Children were also included in the festivities. On Saturday afternoon, those aged eight and above joined ‘Hof der Bouwmeesters,’ a 40-minute Lego workshop recreating objects from the exhibit 'Hof der Dingen.’ For younger children, storytelling sessions about the Middle Ages were organised.