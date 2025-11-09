Climate organisations take action in Brussels ahead of COP30

COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil. Credit: Sergio Moraes/COP30

At 14:00 on Sunday, climate organisations staged a protest at the European Crossroads in Brussels, demanding ambitious climate policies ahead of COP30.

The protest was organised by Rise for Climate Belgium, Espirito Mundo, and We Are Nature. The groups called for European countries to step up efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. They are specifically urging a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Local governments were also encouraged to contribute to achieving these targets.

COP30 is the United Nations climate conference, set to begin on Monday in Belém, Brazil. It will run from 10 to 21 November 2025. The conference, taking place near the Amazon rainforest, will host governments, climate organisations, businesses, and other stakeholders. Key topics include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change, and funding support for developing countries.

Protest organiser Kim Le Quang of Rise for Climate Belgium emphasised the importance of climate mobilisation. “Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, and 2024 was the most polluting year on record,” he said.

The organisations criticised the lack of compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement, stating that very few nations are taking substantial action.

The goals of the agreement include net-zero emissions by 2050 and a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Without urgent action, these targets may not be achieved.

