Drones spotted over nuclear power plant hours after new sightings at Liège Airport

The Doel Nuclear Power Station in Beveren pictured on Monday 31 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Three drones were spotted flying over the Doel nuclear power plant on Sunday evening, according to information shared by energy company Engie.

The company’s spokesperson, Hellen Smeets, stated that the drone sightings did not affect the plant’s operations. She added that relevant services are monitoring the situation closely.

The Scheldewaas police zone has declined to comment on the incident.

Earlier on Sunday evening, air traffic at Liège Airport was temporarily suspended following reports of drones. The first sighting occurred at approximately 7:30 pm, with two additional drones reported around 7:45 pm. Air traffic resumed at 8:25 pm.

Drone activity has disrupted operations at Liège Airport repeatedly in recent days, with sightings reported nearly daily over the past week. On Saturday evening, flights were halted for 30 minutes. Similar interruptions were noted at Brussels Airport on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Military bases have also experienced frequent drone sightings in recent weeks.

