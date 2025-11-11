Armistice Day: What is happening in Brussels and what will be closed today?

King Philippe - Filip of Belgium is pictured during the armistice commemoration at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' monument in Brussels, Monday 11 November 2024. On 11 November 1918 the Armistice was signed, marking the end of World War I. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

While Armistice Day is commemorated across Europe, only three countries on the continent observe the anniversary of the end of the First World War as a public holiday.

Among them is Belgium, which saw some of the bloodiest battles of the Great War. Commemorations are organised across the country, while various sectors close for the day and public services operate at reduced level.

Commemorations in Brussels

In Brussels, the main commemorative event will take place at the tomb of the unknown soldier, at the foot of the Congress Column (Colonne du Congrès). The grave is dedicated to victims of both world wars, as well as the Belgians who have lost their lives in humanitarian and peace missions since 1945.

The 11am ceremony, which will also honour military veterans, is attended every year by King Philippe, who will lay a wreath of flowers and relight the ‘eternal flame’ on the tomb. The presidents of both chambers of parliament, as well as representatives of the federal government and other Belgian authorities, will also be present.

Several other communes in the capital region are holding their own commemoration events today. In Auderghem, a parade involving veterans, Red Cross members, and youth groups will take place from 1pm between the Place Communale and the war memorial on Boulevard du Souverain.

In Forest, a ceremony will take place in front of the war memorial opposite the town hall at 11am. Other communes holding events include Evere, Koekelberg, Molenbeek, and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode.

What’s open today?

As on all public holidays in Belgium, public and administrative services will be closed for the day. This includes post offices, local government offices, and banks. In the capital, the Brucity Administrative Centre and the City of Brussels liaison offices will be closed - as was the case yesterday with many government offices remaining shut for the long weekend.

Police stations are also closed today, although police services outside of administrative matters will still be available. The emergency number in Belgium is 112.

Most pharmacies will also be shut, although each commune's on-call pharmacist will remain available for emergency situations. The nearest on-call pharmacy ('pharmacie de garde' in French) can be found using this website.

Fewer trains will be running compared to other weekdays, with the SNCB operating according to the regular Sunday schedule. The Brussels STIB (metro, tram, bus) network will also operate at a slightly amended schedule, with the 92 and 93 tram lines notably interrupted between Louise and Botanique during the ceremony at the Colonne du Congrès.

Most supermarkets across the country will be closed today, including all chains which do not usually operate on Sundays: Aldi, Lidl, Cora, and Colruyt. This is also the case for shopping centres such as Docks Bruxsel and City 2. Carrefour, Intermarché and Delhaize stores, meanwhile, will be open according to their usual Sunday hours.

All three swimming pools in the City of Brussels (Centre, Laeken and Neder-over-Heembeek) will also be shut. There will, however, be several other activities to do during the day. These include outdoor markets such as the Brussels Makers Market, a crafts event held at Tour & Taxis which will be open from 11am to 6pm.

Most museums will be opening as usual today, having been closed on Monday, as will the majority of cinemas in the city.

Related News