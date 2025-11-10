New medical heliport in Lierneux to be completed by early 2027

Work on a new medical heliport in Lierneux, Liège Province, was officially launched on Monday.

The administrators of the CMH (Centre Médical Héliporté) in Bra-sur-Lienne unveiled plans for the new infrastructure at a ceremony attended by local officials, Walloon ministers Yves Coppieters and Willy Borsus, and federal minister Vanessa Matz.

The event also marked the laying of the cornerstone of the new helicopter base.

The existing medical centre will relocate a few hundred metres away to a 35,000 square-metre agricultural site near the E25 motorway, described as an “ideal” location.

The new heliport will accommodate two helicopters, administrative offices, facilities for operational staff on duty, and technical spaces. The projected construction cost is estimated at €5.4 million excluding VAT.

The project is expected to be fully completed by early 2027.