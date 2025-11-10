Russia blocks SIM cards due to drone threat

Drone. © Thedefensepost

SIM cards used by individuals entering Russia are being blocked for 24 hours due to security concerns, the Russian Ministry of Digital Affairs announced on Monday.

The move aims to enhance protection against drone attacks.

The ministry described the measure as a “cooling-off phase” for sim cards that have been abroad for some time or have remained inactive for 72 hours.

According to a statement on Telegram, the ministry said SIM cards arriving in Russia from foreign countries must be verified to ensure they are being used by people and not installed in drones.

During the cooling-off period, the SIM cards are disabled for mobile internet access and SMS services.

The ministry explained that SIM cards with mobile Internet could potentially be used in hostile unmanned aerial vehicles for navigation purposes. Temporarily blocking them seeks to improve defence against drones.

The block can be lifted sooner if users confirm their identity with their mobile network provider.

Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil refineries and energy facilities almost daily with drones.