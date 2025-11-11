Antwerp police disperse pro-Palestine demonstrators outside City Hall

Antwerp City Hall, off limits to demonstrators. Credit: Belga / Ward Vandael

Police used water cannons in Antwerp on Monday evening to disperse participants in a pro-Palestinian demonstration near City Hall.

The protest, as in previous weeks, was not authorised in the vicinity of City Hall. Demonstrators were redirected to Steenplein, where protests are permitted.

Seven people were detained, according to the police. Protesters began dispersing around 9 p.m.

The organisers of these demonstrations had already appealed to the Council of State to overturn the ban and the mandatory relocation to Steenplein.

The Council of State ruled that the organisers were correct about the lack of justification for the city’s decision but also found that the appeal lacked the urgency required to warranted an expedited procedure.