Chef found dead in East Flanders restaurant

A chef was found dead in his brasserie in Ursel, East Flanders, according to the East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Neighbours alerted the emergency services after seeing smoke coming from the building in the Ursel district of Aalst.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, they found the chef dead in the restaurant kitchen.

The man was in his fifties. The public prosecutor's office appointed a coroner to determine the cause of death.

The article was updated at 3.13 p.m.