European Commission puts Belgium among high-risk countries for migration pressure

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The European Commission has identified Belgium as a high-risk country for migration pressure, alongside Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Poland.

In a report published on Tuesday, the Commission notes ongoing improvements in migration management from July 2024 to June 2025, including a 35% decline in illegal border crossings. However, challenges persist, such as irregular arrivals and accommodating refugees from Ukraine, it says.

Countries were assessed based on migrant numbers, asylum applications, GDP, and population size. Belgium is among 12 nations classified as facing a “risk of migration pressure.”

These high-risk countries are characterised by significant migrant populations, strained reception systems, or cases where migration has been weaponised, as previously seen in Poland. Nations in this category may receive financial support from the EU’s ‘toolbox’ under the migration pact introduced in June 2024.

Other countries facing migration pressure include Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain, largely due to high numbers of arrivals. These nations will be eligible for support through the EU solidarity mechanism, which redistributes migrants among Member States.

The European Commission has proposed a new ‘solidarity pool’ mechanism for this purpose, although its details are yet to be disclosed.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, and Finland have stated that they will only adopt new distribution laws if stricter enforcement of the Dublin Regulations is ensured.

These rules hold that the first country where asylum is requested is responsible for processing the claim.