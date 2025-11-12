Flemish core cabinet reaches agreement on socio-cultural subsidies

Flemish Prime Minister Matthias Diependaele. © Wikimedia Commons

The Flemish government's core cabinet reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday evening on subsidies for adult socio-cultural work, thus resolving a debate that had been raging for weeks.

Expert reports suggested saving €3.5 million on these subsidies, which would entail cuts to certain associations with negative evaluations.

The total subsidy for socio-cultural adult work amounts to some €80 million.

Twelve organisations deemed to have received poor evaluations will lose their subsidies. They include the Flemish Movement and the Flemish Cross.

Additionally, two groups with positive reviews but left-leaning profiles will also lose funding due to alleged ties to organisations that condone violence. They include the Ghent-based non-profit Labo.

The proposal will be further refined and discussed at the Flemish government’s next Council meeting.

The total subsidy for socio-cultural adult work amounts to some €80 million.