   
Belgium’s business community worried over nuclear energy uncertainty
Saturday, 04 September, 2021
Belgium's business community worried over nuclear energy uncertainty
    Saturday, 04 September 2021
    Share article:

    Belgium’s business community worried over nuclear energy uncertainty

    Saturday, 04 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    “No one knows where we are going” on nuclear energy, the head of the Federation of Enterprises of Belgium (FEB), Pieter Timmermans, said on Saturday in Le Soir newspaper, urging political leaders to clarify the situation.

    Among the various issues in this regard, “the closure of the nuclear plants is creating the most concern,” the business leader said.

    Under the existing government agreement, the generation of nuclear power in Belgium should end by 2025 unless an examination on the safety of the energy supply paves the way for the extension for two reactors.

    “In early August we have the IPCC report, which states that maximum efforts must be made to reduce CO2 production, and we, in Belgium, are we going to build gas plants to make up for the closure of the nuclear ones?” Timmermans asked.

    Expressing concern that Belgium’s independence in the field of energy might not be guaranteed, the FEB head wondered: “What are we doing in Belgium?”

