Belgium in Brief: Today's top picks

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

The 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Bataclan concert venue in Paris, plans to allow Big Tech to train AI with your personal data, and Europe's richest royals – here are the best stories on The Brussels Times' website today.

A decade on, we look back at how Paris terror attacks unfolded and led to the Brussels attacks only months later. Read more.

In November 2015, Belgian journalist Milan Schreuer was working as a young reporter in Paris. As one of the first reporters to arrive at the scene of the Bataclan attack, he bore witness to events that will stay with him forever.

Read more.

Lady Gaga’s concert in Antwerp’s AFAS Dome on Tuesday turned into an ordeal for many concert-goers struggling to get home. Read more.

According to leaked documents, the EU is proposing changes which take aim at every element of GDPR that could limit AI usage. Read more.

Any snow is unlikely to settle, as ground temperatures remain too mild. Read more.

When it comes to ranking the wealth of Europe's royal families, size isn't always what matters. Read more.

A diamond-encrusted brooch once owned by Napoleon Bonaparte has been auctioned for a record €3.79 million in Geneva, Sotheby's announced on Wednesday. Read more.