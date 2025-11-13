Boeing strike ends with the ratification of a labour agreement

Over 3,000 workers from several Boeing military equipment factories have ratified a labour agreement, ending a strike that lasted more than 100 days.
The agreement was ratified on Thursday, according to a statement released by the local branch of the International Association of Machinists (IAM) union.
This vote marked the fifth round of ballots by union members since late July.
In a separate statement shortly after the announcement, Boeing expressed satisfaction with the result, saying, “We are delighted with this outcome and look forward to reuniting our team on 17 November to continue supporting our customers.”