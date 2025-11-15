Belgian Christmas market named one of the best to visit in Europe

Credit: Visit Brugge

A Belgian Christmas market was featured in Time Out Magazine's top 20 locations to visit in Europe this year.

The list highlights some of the very best markets that promise to welcome visitors with Christmas cheer.

At the top of the list was the Nuremberg Christmas market, followed by the Manchester and Paris markets.

Ranked in 16th place, the Bruges Christmas market was the only Belgian entry. The West Flemish city is the backdrop to two different Christmas markets held simultaneously around the city centre.

The market on the main square, known as the Grote Markt, offers visitors a more traditional market, while the one on Simon Stevin Square focuses on craft products.

According to Time Out, the Bruges markets are perfect for anyone looking for "fairytale vibes", highlighting how the medieval look of the city creates a setting that is "straight from a picture book."

The Bruges markets will officially welcome visitors from 21 November until 4 January 2026.

The market stalls will be open Sunday to Thursday between 11.00 am and 8.00 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm. The opening times will be adjusted on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

