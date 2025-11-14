Limited De Lijn bus and tram services during three-day strike

De Lijn bus.Credit: Belga/ Jonas Roosens

Disruptions are expected during the three-day strike in Belgium across the bus and tram network of the Flemish transport operator De Lijn.

The country will be hit with several disruptions on 24, 25 and 26 November as part of a three-day strike called by trade unions to denounce several socio-economic reforms by the Federal Government.

The unions at De Lijn will participate in the full three days of action, resulting in fewer tram and bus journeys, some of which have routes in Brussels.

More information on the adjusted timetables will be announced in phases via De Lijn's website and app.

The new timetable for 24 November will be announced in the evening on 22 November. Information on the schedule for 25 November will be updated on 23 November, while updates on the journeys on 26 November will be communicated on 24 November.

Passengers are advised to use De Lijn's route planner on the website or app.

As more journeys may still be cancelled on the day of the strikes, the transport operator advises passengers to consult the route planner on the day of a planned trip.

Earlier this week, the Brussels transport operator, STIB-MIVB, also warned of severe disruptions to its services in the capital.

