Belgium to restructure network of diplomatic posts abroad

Belgium's network of diplomatic posts abroad will be restructured amid a rapidly evolving geopolitical context.

Foreign minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) has announced plans to strengthen around 20 missions and open five new ones, while eight posts will close, including those in Havana (Cuba) and Kuwait City.

A wide-ranging diplomatic network provides Belgium with "eyes and ears" around the world, serving as essential links between the country and its international partners.

However, Prévot explained that as global dynamics shift, the structure of this network must adapt accordingly. "Trade and tariff wars are forcing us to rethink our network of partners and diversify our reach and influence," he said.

Prévot added: "Armed conflicts are increasing, reaching Europe's borders and leading to a massive reorientation of several strategic economic sectors. Development cooperation worldwide is facing budget cuts, which - in addition to geopolitical factors - necessitate a review of how we operate."

The reshuffle will take place between 2026 and 2027. Eight diplomatic missions will close, including those in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Conakry (Guinea), Bamako (Mali), Maputo (Mozambique), Havana (Cuba), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Guangzhou (China).

Prévot notes that the move is not driven by cost-cutting. "The closures do not detract from the importance we continue to attach to our bilateral relations with the countries involved...We will not be absent from these countries; we will be present there, if not present," the statement reads.

Five new posts will open, including embassies in Tirana (Albania) and Muscat (Oman), while several existing missions will receive additional staff.

A pool of "flying diplomats" will also be created, a flexible group able to respond quickly to crises, cover long-term absences or provide temporary support where needed.

