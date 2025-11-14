Belgian university to race solar car in American competition

Presentation of 'Infinite Apollo', the 11th solar car by the Innoptus Solar Team, the solar car team of KU Leuven. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

The KU Leuven Innoptus Solar Team will compete in the American Solar Challenge next summer in the United States.

After securing third place at the World Solar Challenge in Australia last August, the engineering students aim to translate their experience into victory, said team leader Marie-Johanna Schillemans.

In Adelaide, the team fell from their first-place finishes in 2019 and 2023 to third position in the biannual race across the Australian Outback. Determined to redeem themselves, they have set their sights on the top of the podium in North America.

The competition will span eight days, during which participants aim to cover the greatest possible distance in their solar-powered vehicles. They will face added challenges, including heavier traffic and higher altitudes than in Australia.

“We now have a better understanding of both what works and what doesn’t, and we are better prepared to react quickly to unexpected situations,” Schillemans stated.

Details about the route and exact dates of the event have yet to be announced. This makes preparation harder for the Belgian team, as they cannot rely on previous experience. They are currently reviewing routes from past editions to inform their strategy.

The team is also modifying its solar car, “Infinite Apollo,” to meet American regulations for the race.

Previous editions of the American Solar Challenge have attracted prestigious universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Polytechnique Montréal.

