Major contract with Airbus creates 100 new jobs near Charleroi

Illustration picture shows the production hall of aerospace company Sonaca. Credit: Belga

Aircraft parts supplier Sonaca is creating 100 new jobs in Gosselies, near Charleroi, following a major contract with Airbus.

The company announced in 2023 that it had secured its “largest contract ever,” involving the supply of parts for Airbus aircraft, including their long-range A321XLR model.

Two years later, Sonaca is delivering on that deal by opening a new factory in Cluj, Romania, and launching a new production line in Charleroi, Belgium. The investment amounts to €10 million in Belgium and €40 million in Romania.

In Belgium, 50 people were already recruited to prepare for the new installation, and a further 50 positions will be filled soon, according to Sonaca. Globally, the company employs 6,900 people across seven countries.

