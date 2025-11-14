Friday 14 November 2025
Major contract with Airbus creates 100 new jobs near Charleroi

Friday 14 November 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Illustration picture shows the production hall of aerospace company Sonaca. Credit: Belga

Aircraft parts supplier Sonaca is creating 100 new jobs in Gosselies, near Charleroi, following a major contract with Airbus.

The company announced in 2023 that it had secured its “largest contract ever,” involving the supply of parts for Airbus aircraft, including their long-range A321XLR model.

Two years later, Sonaca is delivering on that deal by opening a new factory in Cluj, Romania, and launching a new production line in Charleroi, Belgium. The investment amounts to €10 million in Belgium and €40 million in Romania.

In Belgium, 50 people were already recruited to prepare for the new installation, and a further 50 positions will be filled soon, according to Sonaca. Globally, the company employs 6,900 people across seven countries.

