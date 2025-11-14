Belgium in Brief: Today's top picks

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Pierre Marcolini's take on Brussels' lack of government, how streets get their names, why Brussels is forced to release serious young offenders, and what to do this weekend – here are the best stories on The Brussels Times' website today.

The master chocolatier shared his thoughts with The Brussels Times on the political impasse in Brussels and where the city's soul can be found. Read more.

Minors committing serious crimes – including rape, violent theft and gun possession – are being released due to lack of space in youth detention centres in Brussels. Read more.

A Brussels municipality is set to rename an existing square Place Samuel Paty et Dominique Bernard. Read more.

A report has estimated that pollution from Ineos' €4 billion chemical plant could cause 410 deaths. Read more.

Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution to support the Euregio Meuse-Rhine’s bid to host the Einstein Telescope. Read more.

The two will meet to discuss various topics, which could potentially include the frozen Russian assets. Read more.

From art exhibitions, wine fairs and vintage shopping to seeing the city in a whole new light, these events are worth checking out this weekend. Read more.