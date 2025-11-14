Altinoglu wins Best Conductor at International Opera Awards

Alain Atinoglu ©lamonnaiedemunt.be

Alain Altinoglu, music director of De Munt opera house, won the Best Conductor prize at the International Opera Awards on Thursday evening in Athens, Greece.

Altinoglu was unable to attend the awards ceremony in person but shared a video message for the event.

Christina Scheppelmann, General Director of De Munt, attended the ceremony and expressed her delight at Altinoglu’s recognition.

“This award is a wonderful tribute to the many artistic achievements and musical highlights Alain has delivered over the past year, both within our opera house and beyond,” Scheppelmann said.

She specifically mentioned the Ring Cycle, season opener ‘Falstaff’, and various concerts that were warmly received by audiences.

Scheppelmann praised Altinoglu for his exceptional musical talent and constant enthusiasm, qualities that set him apart in his field.

“We congratulate him wholeheartedly on this well-deserved honour and are proud to share this success with him,” she added, while offering congratulations to the other winners of the 2025 International Opera Awards.