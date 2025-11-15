Women rights group notes increasing number of women in Belgian financial sector

The headquarters of the ING banking group, Wednesday 22 February 2023 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Benoit Doppgane

The representation of women in Belgium’s financial sector has witnessed continued growth, according to the 2024-2025 annual report by Wo.Men in Finance.

Among the 70 institutions affiliated with this diversity and inclusion network, women now account for more than 35.7% of senior management roles, compared to 33.2% the previous year. Febelfin observed a decline in departures among female executives, attributing this to efforts towards improving workplace culture and retention.

Quota legislation has had a significant positive impact, with women making up 41.4% of board members in companies subject to these regulations, versus 26.4% in other organisations. However, the network noted a decrease in the share of women within talent pools.

According to the group, this decline, potentially linked to the increased appointment of women to leadership roles, serves as a reminder of the need to maintain focus on nurturing female talent to ensure sustained progress.

Related News