   
Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian...
Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster...
‘Inform first, vaccinate later’: Brussels falls short of...
Almost a quarter of Belgian employees use a...
‘Yes We Plant’ project plants over 1000km of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 September 2021
    Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps
    Saint-Josse residents volunteer almost 5,000 hours for disaster victims
    ‘Inform first, vaccinate later’: Brussels falls short of vaccination target
    Almost a quarter of Belgian employees use a company car
    ‘Yes We Plant’ project plants over 1000km of hedges in Wallonia
    Belgium in Brief: Grabbing a Beer Could Get Complicated
    Increasing number of homeless children in Brussels
    Temporary European school opens on Brussels’ former NATO site
    €1.8 million for ‘risk reduction space’ in Brussels for people to use drugs
    Covid hospitalisations and ICU numbers at their highest since mid-June
    Belgium prepares general introduction of Covid pass in Brussels
    Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde can leave quarantine
    Fewer bankruptcies in Belgium during the summer
    Belgian journalist unknowingly interviewed Salah Abdeslam right after Paris attacks
    Support grows for can and plastic bottle deposit scheme
    Six extra buses added after special-needs children left waiting for no-shows
    10-kilometre-long waste dump on Liège motorway 1.5 months after floods
    Water levels in Belgian aquifers rising
    Brussels’ entire STIB network will run for free next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Sloppy Work?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps

    Tuesday, 07 September 2021

    The Alps. Credit: Belga

    A Belgian man (46) died on Monday while on a trek through the mountains of the Zillertal Alps in the Austrian region of Tyrol, local media reported.

    The accident happened on the Krummschnabelschneid, which is 2,478 metres high and very steep in places. However, the conditions were good: the weather was nice and clear, according to the police.

    While descending at around 11:45 AM on Monday, the man lost his balance on steep and rocky terrain and fell 250 metres to the ground. He was hiking with three friends, who were all taken to the valley by rescue helicopter.

    The identity of the Belgian is not yet known.

    The Brussels Times