Belgian mountaineer dies after 250-metre fall in Austrian Alps

A Belgian man (46) died on Monday while on a trek through the mountains of the Zillertal Alps in the Austrian region of Tyrol, local media reported.

The accident happened on the Krummschnabelschneid, which is 2,478 metres high and very steep in places. However, the conditions were good: the weather was nice and clear, according to the police.

While descending at around 11:45 AM on Monday, the man lost his balance on steep and rocky terrain and fell 250 metres to the ground. He was hiking with three friends, who were all taken to the valley by rescue helicopter.

The identity of the Belgian is not yet known.

