Sinterklaas docks in Antwerp this Saturday

Sinterklaas/ Saint-Nicolas/ Saint-Nicholas pictured during the arrival of Sinterklaas in Antwerp, Saturday 16 November 2024. Sinterklaas is a tradition, mostly celebrated in the Netherlands and Belgium, where children who behaved well during the year receive gifts and candy on the sixth of December. Credit: Belga

Sinterklaas, Belgian Santa Claus-like figure, arrived on his steamboat at the pontoon on Steenplein in Antwerp at 14:00 this Saturday.

Mayor Els van Doesburg and singer-presenter Bart Peeters will welcome him on his arrival. The procession will then proceed via Ernest Van Dijckkaai and Suikerrui to the Grote Markt, where Sinterklaas is expected to reach the town hall around 14:45.

From the balcony of the “Schoon Verdiep,” he will address the children gathered. Performances for children will start as early as 13:00 in the city centre.

The city advises visitors to arrive on foot, by bike, or using public transport. Some areas will be car-free or have temporary parking restrictions.

The arrival of Sinterklaas will be broadcast live on Ketnet, VRT 1, and VRT MAX between 13:30 and 15:10.

