Over 7,000 cases of insurance fraud detected in Belgium by 2024

Belgian insurers uncovered 7,169 cases of insurance fraud in 2024, totalling €147.5 million, according to De Zondag.
The highest incidence occurred in workplace accident insurance, with 1,207 cases amounting to €54 million. Car insurance fraud accounted for 2,599 cases and €36 million, while 1,981 cases of fraud in fire insurance totalled €33 million.
These figures represent only the visible portion of the problem, according to Hein Lannoy, CEO of Assuralia, the federation of insurance companies. He estimates that fraud encompasses 5% to 10% of all compensation paid out.
Assuralia is launching an online campaign against insurance fraud on Monday.