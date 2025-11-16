Belgium's traffic institute looked into mental health effects of road accidents

Illustrative image. Credit: ECA

Nearly six in ten people involved in a traffic accident experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression, or anxiety shortly afterwards, according to a study by Belgium’s traffic safety institute Vias.

The report, released on Sunday for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, found that 55% of accident victims suffered from depression. Additionally, 58% experienced post-traumatic stress or anxiety, with 67% showing multiple symptoms simultaneously following an accident.

These psychological impacts often persist for years. More than 40% of victims reported that, over a decade after the incident, they continue to struggle with depression.

The study also highlighted the behavioural changes that follow accidents. Nearly four in ten victims stated they avoid certain locations or travel less often, while three in ten reported reduced use of specific modes of transport, particularly cars and bicycles.

The mental health of relatives of road accident victims is also deeply affected, according to Vias. Nearly nine out of ten close family members reported showing symptoms of depression (94%), anxiety (91%), or post-traumatic stress (89%) shortly after the accident.

Years after the incident, the psychological impact on relatives remains significant. Around 85% felt powerless or angry, while seven in ten reported fears of driving or moving around in traffic.

