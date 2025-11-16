Gen Z protests spread to Mexico City resulting in clashes with police

A demonstrator waves a Mexican flag during a rally against the government of Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum at Zocalo Square in Mexico City on November 15, 2025. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest against drug violence and the security policies of President Claudia Sheinbaum's government. Credit: AFP

A protest march in Mexico City ended in violence as demonstrators dismantled barriers protecting the National Palace, injuring over 120 people including police officers and participants.

The National Palace is the official residence of President Claudia Sheinbaum. Pablo Vázquez, the Secretary for Public Safety in Mexico City, confirmed that 100 police officers and 20 protesters were injured. Forty officers were hospitalised with cuts and bruises. Authorities have detained 20 individuals, accusing them of assault, violent conduct, and theft.

The march attracted thousands, mostly members of Generation Z, who were protesting against issues such as insecurity, corruption, and government policies. The demonstration was organised through social media and reflected the frustrations of many young people facing societal stagnation and violence from drug cartels.

The march began at the Angel of Independence monument and progressed peacefully through downtown before reaching Zócalo Square, about 4 kilometres away. Despite requests from authorities to avoid targeting the National Palace, some protesters dismantled its surrounding barriers.

Protesters carried banners referencing the assassination of Carlos Manzo Rodríguez, a popular former mayor known for opposing organised crime. Manzo, who broke ties with President Sheinbaum’s Morena party in 2024 and became a vocal critic, was killed on 1 November. Sheinbaum suggested the protest was driven by right-wing groups.

Similar protests led by Generation Z have been held in Nepal, Morocco, Madagascar, and Peru in recent months. This group typically includes people born between 1997 and 2012.

