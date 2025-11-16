Flemish nationalist organisation is angry about its lost subsidies

Illustrational image. Credit: Belga

The Flemish government has decided to end subsidies for the Flemish Movement Organisation (VVB) from next year, sparking disappointment within the group.

The decision was based on recommendations from an evaluation committee, whose composition and criteria remain undisclosed. Criticism has been raised over the lack of transparency, as the committee’s reports are not made public. Flemish government indicated it will cut subsidies to about 12 socio-cultural organisation, both left- and right-wing.

Michael Discart, VVB chairman, said this process undermines trust in fair decision-making. He expressed frustration over the absence of clarity regarding the rejection of the organisation’s revised policy plan.

The VVB is now considering further action, including a potential appeal to the Council of State.

Related News