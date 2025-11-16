Iran launches cloud seeding operation in face of record droughts

Illustrative image of a plane with cloud seeding equipment. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Iran has launched cloud seeding operations to provoke rainfall amidst one of its worst droughts in decades.

On Sunday, authorities conducted a cloud seeding flight over the Lake Urmia basin, marking the first operation of the hydrological year, which began in September, according to state media.

Lake Urmia, Iran’s largest lake located in the northwest of the country, has substantially shrunk due to the ongoing drought. Further cloud seeding operations are planned in the regions of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces, the state-run Irna news agency reported.

Cloud seeding involves spraying particles, such as silver iodide, into clouds to stimulate precipitation. Iran claims to have developed its own cloud seeding technology last year. The mostly arid nation has been affected by chronic droughts and heatwaves for years, conditions expected to worsen due to climate change.

This autumn is being reported as the driest in Iran in 50 years, with rainfall this year 89% below the long-term average, according to the national meteorological service cited by Irna. Nonetheless, rain fell on several areas in western and north-western parts of the country on Saturday, as reported by Irna.

Rainfall in Tehran is said to be at its lowest point in a century, while nearly half of Iran’s provinces have experienced months without any precipitation. Water reservoir levels, supplying many provinces, have plunged to record lows, exacerbating concerns about water security.

Earlier this month, President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Tehran might need to be evacuated if rain does not arrive before winter. However, the government later clarified the statement was meant to highlight the severity of the situation rather than announce an evacuation plan.

