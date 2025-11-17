Much-loved Brussels youth coach dies on his way to a match

Varol Bas was a valued member of the coaching staff at Crossing Schaerbeek. Credit: Handout/Instagram

Football club Crossing Schaerbeek is mourning after the death of the team’s youth coach in a traffic accident over the weekend.

Varol Bas, 35, was travelling to a match by motorcycle on Sunday when he died. The precise circumstances of his death are unclear.

Bas was in charge of the team’s under 11, under 15 and under 16 teams. In a tribute released on social media, Crossing Schaerbeek said: “Varol wasn't just a coach. He was a strong presence, a guide, a passionate man who lived for his players and for our club.

“Always there, always committed, always ready to give his best to help others grow. Today, the entire Crossing family is in mourning. We have lost a man of exceptional worth, a brother, a friend. His absence leaves a huge void on the field and in our hearts.”

The club has said it will close its doors today (Monday) out of respect for Bas. It extended condolences to his family, loved ones, and “all those whose lives he touched with his kindness, determination, and humanity”.

A pillar of the local community

Alongside his work with Crossing Schaerbeek, Bas was a well-known member of the local community in Saint-Josse. He gave up his time in evenings and weekends to volunteer as a gardien de la paix (community support officer) in the commune.

Emir Kir, mayor of Saint-Josse, paid tribute to Bas on social media. He wrote: “Varol Bas, a gardien de la paix, much appreciated by all, has left us following a tragic motorcycle accident. Our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues.

Today, the entire town hall is in mourning for this loss. May he rest in peace.”

Related News