Belgium in Brief: Uptown top ranking

Another day, another "best cities" survey and another ranking for Brussels to debate. In this particular collection, Brussels has climbed back into the top 50.

It's clear that an increased tourism momentum has a lot to do with it. There have been some high-profile new luxury hotel openings in the last couple of years: the Cardo Brussels, the Corinthia, and the Standard to name just three.

Brussels is also increasingly a destination to launch from, with the expansion of overnight rail services to other European cities and capitals.

But positive momentum can't be taken for granted. Investment needs to continue. Red tape needs to be cut – just look at another article today about Brussels residents wanting to renovate old apartments and occasionally rent them out through Airbnb and the like. Public transport and airport infrastructure need continuous upgrading and modernising.

The problem? There is still no Brussels Government, and it hugely affects investment opportunities and capabilities – just read what renowned Belgian Chocolatier Pierre Marcolini told us last week.

Laurels cannot be rested upon – and one would hope that Brussels, as the self-styled 'capital of Europe', would be climbing higher up the charts. It's all tied into what I keep asking those in power and with a handle on decision-making here in Belgium. What do Belgium and Brussels want to be in the future? Because the future is already here.

