Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News...

A Brussels second-hand store offering everything from toys and books to clothes and homeware in exchange for nothing more than a simple “thank you” will be able to become a long term feature of the neighbourhood after receiving financial support from the Public Centre for Social Welfare. Read more.
Brussels has a lot of cycling initiatives on the mobility agenda, including tripling the use of bicycles by the city’s residents by 2030, but it will be difficult to reach any of the ambitious goals before addressing a major problem: rampant bike theft. Read more.
Microplastics in the water in Flanders present a ‘negligible to low’ risk to the environment, according to a study carried out by the University of Ghent and the Flemish Institute for Technical Research (Vito). Read more.
Once activated, the phone line for non-emergency fire-service interventions allows people who are experiencing storm and water damages to submit a request for help via the e-counter www.1722.be, or they can call the number 1722. Read more.