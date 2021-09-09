Belgium in Brief: Share The Good News...

I recently heard of a Brussels store that accepts no money for goods and services and is instead asking would-be patrons to leave ‘thank yous’ in exchange for second-hand goods.

It got me thinking about all the little projects that can easily go unnoticed.

We’ve spent months in our telework bubbles, our lives have become very small, but here is a store focusing on giving stuff away to those in need.

I’m here for it and now I want to know more.

Belgium is certainly an interesting place to live. There’s so much going on, so many small things, that sometimes it’s impossible to keep track.

So today, perhaps ambitiously, I’m turning to the audience to ask about any community-driven projects that you think deserve to be put in the spotlight.

Now’s your chance, Let @johnstonjules know (or email me j.johnston@brusselstimes.com)

A Brussels second-hand store offering everything from toys and books to clothes and homeware in exchange for nothing more than a simple “thank you” will be able to become a long term feature of the neighbourhood after receiving financial support from the Public Centre for Social Welfare. Read more.

Brussels has a lot of cycling initiatives on the mobility agenda, including tripling the use of bicycles by the city’s residents by 2030, but it will be difficult to reach any of the ambitious goals before addressing a major problem: rampant bike theft. Read more.

Microplastics in the water in Flanders present a ‘negligible to low’ risk to the environment, according to a study carried out by the University of Ghent and the Flemish Institute for Technical Research (Vito). Read more.

Students in higher education in Brussels will also be able to return to campus full-time when the new academic year starts; however, face masks will be mandatory. Read more.

Once activated, the phone line for non-emergency fire-service interventions allows people who are experiencing storm and water damages to submit a request for help via the e-counter www.1722.be, or they can call the number 1722. Read more.

In the Brussels’ municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, a man was hit in the buttocks during a shooting in the Rue d’Aerschot on Tuesday evening at about 7:00 PM. Read more.

Hair loss can be a result of various medical conditions, among them cancer (and the treatments for cancer) or conditions such as alopecia. Read more.