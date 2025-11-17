Current measures would cut methane emissions by just 8% by 2030

Credit: Belga

Global climate plans will reduce methane emissions by only 8% by 2030, far short of the 30% target set at COP21 in Glasgow, a new study shows.

The findings come from the Global Methane Status Report, published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), which aims to combat methane emissions worldwide.

Although an 8% drop would represent the largest and most sustained reduction of methane emissions ever recorded, the report highlights that it is still far from enough.

Experts stress that effective and affordable solutions are already available. These include detecting leaks, closing abandoned oil and gas wells, and improving water management in rice production. Over 80% of the reduction could be achieved at low cost, they say.

Implementing these measures could also prevent 180,000 premature deaths annually and save 19 million tonnes of crops.

Methane is approximately 30 times more potent than carbon dioxide over short periods and accounts for about 30% of global warming. However, unlike CO2, which lingers for centuries, methane only remains in the atmosphere for decades. Thus, reducing methane emissions would have an almost immediate impact.

A 30% cut in methane emissions by 2030 could prevent 0.2°C of global warming by 2050, making it an essential step in mitigating climate change.