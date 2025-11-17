John Pungu's defence denies extortion and murder charges

Defendant John Pungu and his lawyer, defendant Yorick Yongo Kinyamba Lokole and his lawyers and defendant Michel Bolumbu (back), accused of extortion resulting in the death of Meschac Ebubu Nzale. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

The trial of four men accused of aggravated extortion leading to the death of 25-year-old Meschac Ebulu Nzale continued on Monday at the Hainaut Assise Court with the defence arguments for John Pungu.

Pungu, Logan Diasilua Mbumoyi, Yorick Yongo Kinyamba Lokole, and Michel Bolumbu are facing charges related to events on 4 November 2022 in Mons. They are accused of aggravated extortion and murder, while Pungu is also charged with sending written threats to the director of Tournai prison.

Pungu's defence team argued for a reclassification of the murder charge to “assault and battery causing death without intent to kill,” maintaining that he had not intended to kill the victim.

They stated that a fatal strike to the thigh, which partially severed the femoral artery, did not demonstrate homicidal intent.

Lawyers for Pungu also challenged the extortion accusation, claiming no valuable items were taken and disputing the existence of a large sum of money alleged to have disappeared at the start of the investigation.

They also denied attempted extortion, suggesting prior financial disputes and a failed reconciliation meeting between the victim and co-accused Logan Diasilua Mbumoyi.

The defence highlighted Pungu’s criminal record, which includes a recent drug conviction. They asserted that Nzale had sought Pungu’s involvement in a drug trafficking operation in return for assistance in finding new housing - a point which, they argued, should have been considered in court.

In conclusion, Pungu’s lawyers acknowledged only the threat issued to the prison director and the assault that caused death without intent to kill.

The defence teams for the other three accused are scheduled to present their arguments on Tuesday.