Cyclist Lore De Schepper crowned Youth of the Year

Lore De Schepper wins the 2025 Kristallen Fiets award for women Under 23. © DPG MEDIA

Lore De Schepper has been named Young Female Cyclist of the Year as part of the Kristallen Fiets (Crystal Bikes) awards, which recognise Belgium’s top cyclists.

This marks only the third time the award has been given in the women’s category, and the 20-year-old has solidified her reputation as Belgium’s rising star in women’s cycling.

In a poll involving past winners, former cyclists, team directors, federation officials, and journalists, De Schepper received 720 points, outdistancing Fleur Moors (652 points) and Laura Fivé (312 points).

Her season showcased her growth as a climbing and stage-race talent in the U23 category, highlighted by top-10 finishes in major international competitions. She placed eighth in the road race at the World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, and seventh in the European Championships in France, both held on challenging courses.

Furthermore, she secured 11th place in the World Championships time trial, demonstrating her versatility.

In the Tour de l’Avenir, De Schepper finished fourth overall and ranked third in the youth classification, further proving her potential.

At elite-level events, De Schepper held her own on the WorldTour circuit. She achieved 20th place in Liège–Bastogne–Liège, one of cycling’s most prestigious classics, and finished 22nd in the Giro d’Italia, notably as the fifth-best young rider, in her debut appearance.

She also claimed seventh in the Belgian time-trial championships and won the mountain classification at the Gracia Orlova in Czechia, solidifying her reputation as a climbing specialist.