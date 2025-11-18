Dutch Lower House gets its youngest speaker ever

Thom van Campen © www.msn.com

Thom van Campen of the centre-right VVD party has been elected as the new Speaker of the Dutch House of Representatives.

In the third round of voting on Tuesday, Van Campen received 79 votes, defeating sitting Speaker Martin Bosma of the PVV, who garnered 69 votes.

At 35, Van Campen becomes the youngest Speaker of the House of Representatives in Dutch history. He has been an MP since 2021 and previously focused on topics such as agriculture, nature policy, nitrogen emissions, food quality, and European affairs.

He also served as the parliamentary secretary for the VVD.

His election follows parliamentary elections held in the Netherlands earlier this month.

The voting process for Speaker is conducted anonymously, with MPs submitting their choices on paper ballots. MPs vote individually and are not bound by party lines.