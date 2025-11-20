Everything we know about the three-day strike hitting Belgium next week

Credit: Belga

Services are set to be disrupted next week as Belgium is hit with three consecutive days of strike action across multiple sectors.

The strikes, planned for 24, 25 and 26 November, were announced at the end of last month by Belgian trade unions, ACV-CSC, FGTB-ABVV, and CGSLB-ACLVB.

This is the latest in an ongoing series of strikes denouncing socio-economic reforms by the Federal Government which impact, among other things, pensions, salaries, and working conditions.

The public transport sector has been called to strike from 24 November, while other public services and the education sector are set to join the action on 25 November.

A full national strike will take place on 26 November, involving both the public and private sectors. The last national strike on 14 October saw around 100,000 people take to the streets of Brussels to demonstrate.

Fewer trains running across the country

Railway services from the national operator, SNCB, will be disrupted for all three days of the strike. Fewer trains will be running from 10 p.m. on 23 November until the end of the day on 26 November.

Alternative train services are set to be organised depending on staff availability. SNCB advises passengers to consult the online journey planner for the latest information on the train schedules. The adapted service will be available 24 hours in advance.

The international high-speed rail company, Eurostar, is still determining the potential impact of the strikes, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times. More information is expected in the coming days.

Severely impacted public transport in Brussels

Significant disruptions are expected on the Brussels metro, tram and bus networks during the three-day strike, as announced by the transport operator, STIB-MIVB.

While the exact extent of the disruptions is currently unknown, passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if possible. The STIB-MIVB mobility app, Floya, can help passengers find alternative routes via other modes of transport.

More concrete information regarding the possibly impacted lines will likely be published in the afternoon the day before the strike days, according to spokesperson Laurent Vermeersch.

Throughout the three-day strike, STIB's Customer Care service will be available from 6 a.m. for passengers seeking additional information. The service is available via social media and the telephone number is +32 (0)2 563 89 17.

Similarly, the Flemish transport operator, De Lijn, which operates buses with routes in Brussels, announced that its tram and bus services would be limited from 24 to 26 November.

More information on the adjusted timetables will be announced in phases via De Lijn's website and app from 22 November.

The transport operator further warned that additional journeys may still be cancelled on the day of the strikes. Passengers are advised to consult the online route planner ahead of their trip.

Additional disruptions are expected on all three days of strikes for transport services operated by TEC. Passengers are advised to consult the operator's latest timetables via its website or app.

Information on the adapted TEC services will be available from 6 a.m. on 24 November until the end of the day on 26 November.

Airport disruption

All departing flights from Brussels Airport in Zaventem on 26 November are cancelled. The airport warned on Wednesday that arriving flights may also be affected.

Airlines will contact affected passengers in the coming days with more information on their options.

Passengers can contact their airlines for updates or consult the airport's website.

It is currently unclear how the national strike on 26 November will impact flights to and from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. A spokesperson for the airport told The Brussels Times that more information will be communicated later this week.

During the previous national strike on 14 October, all flights to and from Brussels South Charleroi Airport were cancelled.

The Brussels Times contacted the smaller airports in Ostend and Antwerp for details on the possible impact of the strikes, but it has yet to receive a response. Both airports were fully operational during the last national strike in Belgium.

Mail, bin collections, & shops

The capital's waste management company, Bruxelles Propreté, has yet to communicate the impact of the union actions on the city's rubbish bag collections.

During previous strikes, residents and businesses were advised to put their bin bags outside for collection according to the usual schedule.

Meanwhile, the impact on postal services by Belgium's bpost is currently unknown, although the company has taken measures to minimise potential disruptions, such as increasing communication efforts and reinforcing its teams with volunteers, according to a bpost spokesperson.

Similarly, the impact on supermarkets is yet to be determined, although in previous strikes it has remained limited. A spokesperson for the supermarket Delhaize told The Brussels Times that it expects minimal impact on its shops.

Administrative services & courts

The administrative services of Brussels municipalities may be affected by the strike. The City of Brussels, for example, announced that its Administrative Centre will be disrupted on 24, 25 and 26 November. Brussels residents are advised to consult their local municipalities' websites for more information.

Meanwhile, the staff at the courts in Brussels are currently not planning any major actions, according to a spokesperson for the College of Courts and Tribunals. Hearings will be held as normal, and the registry services will remain open.

Nonetheless, some cases may be delayed and postponed if those involved arrive late due to traffic disruptions, the spokesperson added.

Teachers & police officers join in

The unions representing the education sector in Belgium announced earlier this week that they submitted a strike notice for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this month, teachers gathered in Brussels to protest austerity measures affecting the education sector within the French-speaking community.

Similarly, the union CGSP announced on Tuesday evening that it submitted a strike notice for the police force for 24, 25 and 26 November. The union denounced deteriorating working conditions and a lack of professional recognition.

Strikers demand a response

The Belgian trade unions behind the three-day strike see the days of action as a necessary step to call on "Prime Minister De Wever and the entire government to put an end to social dismantling."

In a statement earlier this month, the unions denounced pension cuts, increases in VAT, reduced social security support and what they believe to be diminishing workers' rights.

Among their list of demands, the unions ask for a "tax on large fortunes and digital giants", an end to "unconditional subsidies to large companies", and the removal of the pension penalty.

