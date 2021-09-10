   
TUI Belgium starts offering journeys outside Europe again
Friday, 10 September, 2021
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Tour operator TUI Belgium will start offering trips outside Europe again from this autumn, such as Istanbul, the Cape Verde Islands and Dubai, the company announced on Friday.

    Holidaymakers can now rest assured that the health situation on-site is under control, and that the holiday experience will not be affected much by local Covid measures, according to a press release.

    “The past year and a half, TUI has had to systematically cancel package bookings for ‘exotic’ destinations a few weeks before departure,” the tour operator said. “However, the vaccination coverage among Belgians has improved drastically in recent months.”

    “That is why TUI has decided to no longer cancel package holidays if the destination receives a positive evaluation based on an extensive internal assessment,” it added.

    From 16 September, a beach holiday on the Turkish coast (via Izmir, Bodrum and Antalya airports) will be possible again, as will a city trip to Istanbul.

    From that date, travellers will also be able to spend their holidays in the Dominican Republic again.

    One month later, from 15 October, travel to the Cape Verde islands of Sal and Boa Vista will resume as well, and from 29 October, travel to Mexico (Cancun) and Dubai will also be restarted.

    “In a first phase, two flights per week will be programmed on all destinations, except for Antalya and Dubai, with four departure days per week each,” TUI said.

    Additionally, the company recommends that only fully vaccinated travellers travel to these destinations.

