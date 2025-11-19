Belgium in Brief: Today's top picks

Good afternoon.
Brussels continues its 'war on drugs' by targeting e-scooters and consumers, a potential government shutdown in the Capital Region, where to watch films in the city, and an analysis on why the EU and Japan should stick together – here are the best stories on The Brussels Times' website today.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
1. Brussels continues ‘war on drugs’ by targeting e-scooters and consumers
Twenty-five drug-related shootings were carried out with an e-scooter this year, with pressure building on mayors to ban them from drug hotspots. Read more.
2. ‘A real risk’: Is Brussels in danger of a government shutdown?
"Every euro must be turned over not twice, but three times or even four times, before we spend it." Read more.
3. Belgium boosts defence with drone interceptors from Latvia
It comes as part of the €50 million anti-drone plan and in light of recent drone sightings around military bases, airports and a nuclear plant. Read more.
4. ‘Masking enormous harmfulness’: Belgium looking to ban all vape flavours
"The countless flavours mask the enormous harmfulness of the product," Vandenbroucke said. Read more.
5. Two more violent Brussels minors released due to lack of space in youth facilities
"The Public Prosecutor's Office hopes that the competent authorities will find an urgent solution to a situation that has been urgent for more than 20 years." Read more.
6. Why EU and Japan should stick together to stop clean tech dependencies
Both Brussels and Tokyo face the same uncomfortable truth: their industrial leadership depends on materials they do not control. Read more.
7. Where to watch films on the big screen in Brussels?
As the weather turns colder, there's nothing like watching a film on the big screen. The Brussels Times put together a list of some cinemas to check out. Read more.