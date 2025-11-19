Belgium in Brief: Today's top picks

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

Brussels continues its 'war on drugs' by targeting e-scooters and consumers, a potential government shutdown in the Capital Region, where to watch films in the city, and an analysis on why the EU and Japan should stick together – here are the best stories on The Brussels Times' website today.

Twenty-five drug-related shootings were carried out with an e-scooter this year, with pressure building on mayors to ban them from drug hotspots. Read more.

"Every euro must be turned over not twice, but three times or even four times, before we spend it." Read more.

It comes as part of the €50 million anti-drone plan and in light of recent drone sightings around military bases, airports and a nuclear plant. Read more.

"The countless flavours mask the enormous harmfulness of the product," Vandenbroucke said. Read more.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office hopes that the competent authorities will find an urgent solution to a situation that has been urgent for more than 20 years." Read more.

Both Brussels and Tokyo face the same uncomfortable truth: their industrial leadership depends on materials they do not control. Read more.

As the weather turns colder, there's nothing like watching a film on the big screen. The Brussels Times put together a list of some cinemas to check out. Read more.