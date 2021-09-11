   
Belgium's oldest Belgian man passes away aged 107
Saturday, 11 September, 2021
    Saturday, 11 September 2021
    Belgium’s oldest Belgian man passes away aged 107

    Saturday, 11 September 2021

    © Belga

    The oldest Belgian man, Jozef Smets, passed away on Thursday aged 107, Flanders daily Gazet van Antwerpen reports.

    Born on 15 April 1914 in Retie in the Antwerp province, Jozef Smets was also one of the oldest men in all of the Benelux region.

    The former pastor, became the oldest man in Belgium on 25 July, following the death of 109 year-old Sylvain Vallée.

    According to the Belgian centenary site; eeuwelingen.blogspot.com, the current new oldest man in Belgium is Jaak Broeckx (107) from Bree in the Flemish province of Limburg.

    The oldest woman in Belgium is 110 year old Marcelle Lévaz.

    The Brussels Times