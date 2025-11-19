Meschac Nzale case: Four found guilty of extortion

© Belga/ Eric Lalmand

The jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday in the trial of four men accused of extortion and the aggravated murder of Meschac Ebulu Nzale in Mons on the night of 3 to 4 November 2022.

John Pungu, Logan Diasilua Mbumoyi, and Yorick Yongo Kinyamba Lokole were found guilty of extorting money from the victim as a group.

The crime involved using a weapon and a vehicle to flee, with the added aggravating factor of murder.

John Pungu was also convicted of threatening the director of Tournai prison in writing.

Michel Bolumbu was found guilty of extortion and its aggravating circumstances but was acquitted of the murder charge.