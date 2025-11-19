Climate Change Adaptation Fund is severely underfunded

A protest painting pictured at the UN Climate Conference COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, November 2021. © BELGA PHOTO JULIEN BALTUS

About $135 million in new financial commitments to the UN's Climate Change Adaptation Fund were announced this week at the COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

This includes a €3.0 million ($3.47 million) pledge announced on Monday by Walloon Minister for Air-Climate Plan, Cécile Neven, part of a broader €13-million climate finance package from Wallonia aimed at supporting developing countries.

Germany, the largest contributor to the Adaptation Fund, has committed €60 million ($69.36 million) at COP30. This amounts to more than half of the $135 million announced so far in Belém.

However, the fund still has a long way to go to raise the $300 billion it is seeking for 2025 alone.

Adaptation to climate change is a key topic at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30). Developing countries argue that wealthy nations are not providing sufficient funding for their adaptation efforts, despite repeated promises to increase support.

The Glasgow Pact, adopted at COP26 in late 2021, envisioned doubling international public adaptation finance by 2025, aiming for approximately $40 billion. However, this goal has yet to be realised.

A recent report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that vulnerable countries will need over $310 billion annually for adaptation by 2035.

This figure is twelve times the current level of international public funding.