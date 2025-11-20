Code yellow warning for icy roads in all of Belgium until Friday

This picture shows the first snow of the winter season in Maasmechelen, on Friday 3 January 2025. Credit: Belga/Pino Misuraca

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) is issuing a code yellow warning for icy roads throughout Belgium from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

The RMI expects a few more snow showers on Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, particularly in the west of Belgium. In some areas, ground temperatures will also drop below freezing, with a risk of localised freezing fog.

"Therefore, on some roads, watch out for localised slippery conditions due to patches of ice and/or frost," the report said.

The RMI is also issuing a code yellow warning for rain on Thursday evening for the coast and the provinces of West Flanders and Hainaut. Showers will move westward from the North Sea until Thursday evening. Significant precipitation is possible at times.