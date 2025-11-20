CMA CGM resumes food deliveries to Russia

A CMA_CGM_container ship. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The French shipping company CMA CGM has resumed limited commercial activities in Russia to deliver essential food products, adhering strictly to existing international sanctions.

The company confirmed it is shipping goods such as citrus fruits and coffee to the Russian market through its regional subsidiary, CNC, which is entirely owned by CMA CGM.

These operations remain highly restricted and comply fully with the sanctions regime, the company stated.

CMA CGM had stopped serving Russia directly after the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A source close to the matter revealed that the company does not directly use its own fleet to serve Russia but secures container space on ships operated by other maritime companies.

Some competitors, like MSC, the world’s largest shipping line, have maintained direct shipping routes with Russia.

On its website, MSC specifies that its vessels continue calling at Russian ports in compliance with applicable sanctions. Since March 2022, MSC has accepted only bookings for food, medical, and humanitarian shipments to and from Russia.

The resumption of CMA CGM’s Russia-linked transport, decided by its subsidiary CNC in October, was initially reported by maritime news outlet Le Marin, part of Ouest-France.

Historically, CMA CGM supplied St. Petersburg by extending its shipping lines to include Finnish ports.

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest maritime transport operator, is headquartered in Marseille and manages over 650 vessels, including 33 under the French flag.